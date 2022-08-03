LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Karen N. Steffen, 78, of Livingston, Wisc., formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, died at 2:18 AM on July 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Karen was born on November 11, 1943, in East Ely, Nevada, to Robert and Margaret (Jayne) Nelson and raised with Paul Kelley as “Daddy.” She was the second eldest of 13 children. She married twice and then found the love of her life, Mitch Mohlmann; they have been together for over 28 years. Karen was the mother of four children, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

