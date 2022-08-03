LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Karen N. Steffen, 78, of Livingston, Wisc., formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, died at 2:18 AM on July 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Karen was born on November 11, 1943, in East Ely, Nevada, to Robert and Margaret (Jayne) Nelson and raised with Paul Kelley as “Daddy.” She was the second eldest of 13 children. She married twice and then found the love of her life, Mitch Mohlmann; they have been together for over 28 years. Karen was the mother of four children, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
As a young woman, she graduated from Capri College, became a licensed hairstylist, and worked the reception desk at the Dubuque YWCA. Karen was a long-time employee of Sears, Barnstead Thermolyne, and retired from Thermo Fisher Scientific. She was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 704.
Karen enjoyed country dancing with the Tri-State Boot Scooters, camping, reading, and spending time with her family and her dog Sandy. Karen and Mitch especially enjoyed gathering with their long-time friends Kathy Sheth and John Kennedy.
Surviving her are Mitch Mohlmann, three daughters, Margaret (Roy) Heisz of Linden, WI, Suzanne Wright of Dubuque, IA, and Lynn (Scott) Groth of Cedar Rapids, IA; and son, Brett (Janet) Steffen of Marion, IA; Her surviving siblings are Paul Jr. (Gary Unger) Kelley, Eileen (Gary Avenarius) Marshall, Mary (Don) Kirk, Rose Middleton, Mike (Linda) Kelley, Nancy (Bob) Peil, Carol (Rodney) Lilly, and Dennis (Kae) Kelley; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Paul Kelley, Robert Nelson; siblings, Grace, David, Edward, and Ruth; and her former husbands, Raymond Rowell and Thomas Steffen.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ann Evensen for her decades of excellent medical care and the St. Croix Hospice Staff for making it possible for Karen to spend her last days at home.
Visitation is 9:00-11:00 AM with an 11:00 AM Funeral Services at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, Wis., on Friday, August 5, 2022. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
