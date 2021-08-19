Thomas J. Welu, 83, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church where Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you