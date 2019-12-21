KIELER, Wis. — Laurie A. Theill, 60, of Kieler, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Laurie’s life, family and friends may gather at her Celebration of Life from 12 (noon) until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Sunset Lanes & Hall, 410 South Main Street, Dickeyville, WI.
Laurie was born on Oct. 8, 1959, in Postville, Iowa, a daughter to Harold and Teresa (Berns) Heller. Laurie spent the majority of her life on the dairy farm and was proud to watch some of her boys continue on in the tradition. She did start working at UW-Platteville a few years ago, but sadly her battle with cancer would draw her time and energies elsewhere, leaving only the friendships which remain. Laurie enjoyed a good book in a comfy chair, along with any day on the beach surrounded by the sun and waves, but her greatest joy in life was surely her 4 boys. Cooking food and delivering sandwiches to them on the farm were truly her favorite moments. Laurie always placed others above herself and her desire to spread love and adoration upon those she cared for was quite evident. We will miss our angel as she will now be celebrating Christmas in Heaven, but we will find our peace here in knowing that her earthly battle is over and thankfully we have an abundance of memories to treasure until we see her again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Laurie include her sons, Scott (Jackie Busch) Theill, Coty Theill, Aaron (Melissa) Theill and Marcus (Kennedy Kitelinger) Theill, all of Cuba City, WI; her brothers and sisters, Connie (Bob) Gallagher, Jerry (Ann) Heller, Glenn (Diane) Heller, Kenny Heller, Jane (Dave) McCartney, Betty (Dan) Wubben and Terry (Jeanne) Heller; along with many extended family and friends.
Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Harold; a niece, Lindsay Wubben-Simonini; and a great-nephew, Henry Heller.
