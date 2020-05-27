EPWORTH, Iowa — Arliss C. Weber, 82, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now, traditional services will not be held at this time. A private family visitation will be held for Arliss on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home, in Epworth, Iowa, with Mason Rick Bowersox presiding. Private burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, in Rock Island, Illinois, on Friday, May 29, 2020. Friends and family may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home Attention: Arliss Weber Family, P.O. Box 99 Farley, IA 52046.
Arliss was born on November 5, 1937, in Havana, North Dakota, son of Richard and Elvera (Mekshes) Weber. He received his education from United Township High School, in East Moline, IL. He was a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps 1955-1975 as a Gunnery Sgt., during the Vietnam War. He was also involved in the Lebanon and Cuban Missile Crisis.
On July 27, 1957, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Duke, at East Moline United Methodist Church, in East Moline, IL. He was retired by Bituminous Insurance Company, in Rock Island, IL. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disabled Veterans (DAV), Marine Corps League, Master Mason, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a Knight York Cross of Honors, a Royal Arch Masons, Ye Antient Order of Corks, Grand Commandery Knights Templar of Texas, a member of AMD, Red Cross of Constantine, Shrine and St. Thomas of Acorn and a member of the Operatives. He was also the grand representative of Iowa near Texas for the Grand Royal Arch Chapter of Texas.
He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Trish Weber, of Epworth, IA; one daughter, Deb (Bill) Gauley; two grandsons, Mike (Sarah) Gauley and Matt (Rae) Gauley; one great grandson, Grant Gauley; three great granddaughters, Piper, Mila and Skye Gauley; three sisters, Arlene Griswold, Lorraine Young and Josephine (Dick) Burns.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Weber; three brothers, Roland Weber, Dan Mekshes and John Weber; three sisters, Sue Marlar, Gail Diamond and Marlene Weber.
If you would like to view a video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.