SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Patricia C. McFadden, age 92, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 12, 2023 at Midwest Medical Center in Galena, IL.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18th at the Scales Mound United Methodist Church, with Rev. Libby Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17th at the Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, and on Saturday from 9:15 — 9:45 a.m. at the church.
Patricia was born on February 23, 1931 in Galena, the daughter of Clifford and Christena (Wasmund) Smart. On December 3, 1950 she was united in marriage to Neale M. McFadden at Scales Mound. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2003.
She was formerly employed at Grebner Grocery Store in Scales Mound, and later as a clerk at the Scales Mound Post Office until her appointment as Postmaster, retiring in 1996.
Patricia loved her family, her church and church family.
Surviving are four children, Paula (Doug) Statler of Chambersburg, PA, Pamela (Gerald) Steinhilber of Poplar Grove, IL, Kevin (Diane) McFadden of Cuba City, WI and David McFadden (Angie) Hammer of Stockton, IL; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild due in June; two sisters, Nancy (Keith) Monahan of Shullsburg, WI and Sharon (Bahr) Houy of East Dubuque, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Christena; and her husband Neale.
Pat’s family wishes to express their thanks to the nurses and staff at Prairie Ridge of Galena, the Galena-Stauss Nursing Home and Midwest Medical Center for the excellent care provided to their mother over the past few years.
