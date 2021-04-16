SHERRILL, Iowa — Rhonda Barton, 56, of Sherrill, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, after her courageous fight with cancer at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Rhonda’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Rhonda will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Father Noah Diehm officiating. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Sherrill. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Rhonda was born April 27, 1964, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert “Bob” and Elizabeth “Betty” Ehlers Schroeder. On September 18, 1992, she married Dale Barton, her high school sweetheart, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Balltown.
Rhonda was a hard worker and spent over ten years working at Aramark Services at John Deere. She also spent time catering for The Barn in Sherrill and many years providing daycare services. Rhonda was a strong person who always put others before herself. Her family was the most important part of her life and when talking about them, she would have a big smile on her face. She was so excited and proud, and enjoyed talking about her daughter Samantha’s upcoming wedding. And she loved hearing about all the fun that her son Alex had with his friends.
Survivors include her husband, Dale; her two children, Samantha (fiancé Hunter Estess) Barton, of Lindale, Texas, and Alex Barton, of Sherrill; her mother, Betty Schroeder, of Dubuque; one sister, Roxanne (Greg) Wille, of Sherrill; one brother, Rodney (Sherry) Schroeder, of Dubuque; her mother-in-law, Phyllis Barton, of Dubuque; two sisters-in-law, Michelle (Mike) Gentili, of Texas, and Joellen Hovind; three brothers-in-law, Doug (Erin) Barton, Dan (Stacey) Barton, and David (Annette) Barton, all of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Schroeder; her father-in-law, Louis Barton; one brother-in-law, Steve Barton; and one niece, Emily Schroeder.
Thank you to all who have supported Rhonda throughout her brave fight, especially Hospice of Dubuque and all of the Sherrill Community.
