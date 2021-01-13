Laura K. Paar, 56, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

