SHERRILL, Iowa — Luella Rose Hammerand, 85, of Sherrill, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, December 17, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Luella will be 10:30 am Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Sherrill United Methodist Church with Rev. Emily Blue officiating. Burial will be in Sherrill United Methodist Cemetery.
Luella was born November 9, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Mary Schmitt. On August 28, 1962, she married Virgil Hammerand in Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Luella was a long-time attendee of the Sherrill United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed helping Virgil farm and providing for her family, even through the toughest times. Luella was an assistant 4H leader. She volunteered her time with the Dubuque County Fair Association for over 20 years.
Luella enjoyed playing Euchre, Rummy, watching Westerns. She enjoyed country music and loved to dance. Luella was a fabulous cake decorator and an amazing cook! Her family would always enjoy her homemade pies and strawberry jelly. She was liked and loved by everyone who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Virgil of Sherrill; her five children, Jolene (Terry) Beebe of Platteville, Jeff (Tammy) Hammerand of Bankston, Jerry (Lois) Hammerand of Sherrill, Jim (Lynn) Hammerand of Epworth and Jeannie (Dewey) Domeyer of Delhi; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers, Verlyn “Fat” Schmitt of Bellevue and Eldon (Joan) Schmitt of Peosta and one sister, Neat Erickson of Dubuque.
Luella is preceded in death by her parents; five sisters and three brothers.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital medical staff and the Sherrill Fire Department and EMT’s.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.