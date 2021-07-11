Lori Jean Lindenberg, 63, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sunnycrest Manor, with her mother at her side.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Center Grove Cemetery.
Lori was born May 21,1958, in Dubuque, the daughter of Melvin and Jean (Carbine) Lindenberg. After her first nine years at home, she was a resident of Tommy Dale Memorial Hospital in Sioux City, Hills & Dales in Dubuque and at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque since the age of 21. Lori was a special child in so many ways and was the joy of her parents’ life.
She is survived by her mother, Jean A. Lindenberg; an aunt, Joanne Lindenberg; several cousins; and her Sunnycrest Manor family. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Melvin; her maternal grandparents, James and Gladys Carbine; and her paternal grandparents, Richard and Rose Lindenberg.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Summit Congregational United Church of Christ or Sunnycrest Manor.
Lori’s family wishes to thank Hills & Dales Child Development Center and Sunnycrest Manor for all the years of good care that Lori received. Jean would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, for their wonderful care; and her wonderful neighbors, Mary Lou and John Mauss, Pat Manders, Jane and Ken McClean and Chris Jackson, for their help, prayers and food during this difficult time.