Marcella M. “Marcie” Travis, age 94, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:50 p.m., on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

To honor Marcie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 13, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

