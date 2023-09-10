Marcella M. “Marcie” Travis, age 94, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:50 p.m., on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Marcie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 13, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Marcie was born on April 10, 1929, at home in North Buena Vista, Iowa, one of the14 children of John and Bernadette (Brimeyer) Engling.
Marcie attended school until the 8th grade before staying home to help with the large family. She met her future husband, James Travis, working at Flexsteel and the couple married on April 12, 1947, in Dubuque. They went on to have 8 children and celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary before Jim passed away on March 31, 1993. Along with raising her family Marcie also worked at the Battery Factory and as a seamstress for Flexsteel Industries and at Frommelt/Rite Hite for many years. She worked at Bar X and the Moracco and owned the Country Mouse store in Kennedy Mall. Marcie was always busy! She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and Rosary Society, the United Commercial Travelers Auxiliary and Council, served as a past president of U.C.T. Auxiliary and was a past Grand Junior Counselor of the Iowa Grand Council of U.C.T. She loved traveling to Hawaii and exploring all of the sights. Marcie was always happy and made the world around her a better place. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Marcie’s memory include her children, Stephen (Angela) Travis, Dubuque, IA, Chris Travis, Dubuque, IA, Pamela (David) Krieg, Sherrill, IA, Victoria (Michael) Sawvell, Dubuque, IA and David Travis, Dubuque, IA; 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren; 2 sons-in-law, Stephen Simon, Dubuque, IA Larry McMurray, Andrew, IA; her siblings, Leon Engling, Bettendorf, IA, Donald (Alice) Engling, Whitewater, WI and Helen (Archie) Molzof, Dubuque, IA; and her in-laws, Mary Engling, East Dubuque, IL, Mary Jo Engling, Freeport, IL and Shirley Engling, Freeport, IL.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Travis; a son, James Travis; 2 daughters, Linda McMurray and Debbie Simon; her grandson, Shannon Plowman; a great-granddaughter, Samantha Link; her siblings, Gerald (Jenny) Engling, Carl (Virginia) Engling, Alfred Engling, Raymond Engling, Irene (Carl) Ruff, Theresa (T.J.) Huekels, Cindy Ohnesorge, Louise (Harold) Kirby, David Engling and Joyce (Karl) Miller; her sister-in-law, Cathy Engling; and her beloved dogs, TuTu and Max.
Marcie’s family would like to thank Dr. Ries, the nurses and staff of MercyOne Dubuque and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the wonderful care they have provided for Marcie.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Marcie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Marcie Travis Family.