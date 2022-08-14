HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Francis “Frank” J. Runde, 86, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at VA Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery in Sinsinawa, WI. Family & friends may call from 9:00 a.m. — 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 20th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Frank was born on August 8, 1935 to Arnold & Eveline (Wiegmann) Runde at the family home in Jamestown Township, WI. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and later graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, IA. He was a US Army veteran and a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, “The Four Just Men”, and was “Honorary Mayor of Fairplay”. He owned and operated Dubuque Radiator Shop for many years until he retired. Frank always had a smile on his face with an awesome sense of humor. Frank enjoyed playing euchre, an avid Chicago Bears fan, sponsored a local race team and other sporting events, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.