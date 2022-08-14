HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Francis “Frank” J. Runde, 86, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at VA Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery in Sinsinawa, WI. Family & friends may call from 9:00 a.m. — 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 20th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Frank was born on August 8, 1935 to Arnold & Eveline (Wiegmann) Runde at the family home in Jamestown Township, WI. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and later graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, IA. He was a US Army veteran and a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, “The Four Just Men”, and was “Honorary Mayor of Fairplay”. He owned and operated Dubuque Radiator Shop for many years until he retired. Frank always had a smile on his face with an awesome sense of humor. Frank enjoyed playing euchre, an avid Chicago Bears fan, sponsored a local race team and other sporting events, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Frank is survived by his sister, Jeane VanWagenen of Lake Placid, FL; a brother-in-law, Robert Lammert of Cincinnati, OH; along with 27 nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings: Arthur (Dorothy) Runde, Mary Jane (Donald) Lowe, Margaret (Bernard) Leibfried, Herbert (Patricia) Runde, Justin (Delores) Runde, Christina Lammert and Ruth Ann (Gerald) Sjobakken; and 4 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Francis “Frank” J. Runde Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Francis Runde Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 535807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuenralhome.com.
