Ronald C. Loeffelholz, 83, of Dubuque passed away Saturday February 4, 2023.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and after 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 9, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will begin at noon Thursday with Fr. Martin Obeng officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Ron was born on September 8, 1939, in Cuba City, Wisconsin the son of Charles and Viola (Curtis) Loeffelholz. He married Carol Boettcher at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Ron worked for Dubuque John Deere for many years until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the UAW Local #94. Ron and Carol had a great passion for horses. They were members of the MVRA Saddle Club for over 50 years and were certified Quarter Horse breeders by the AQHA. For over 40 years they sold many horses throughout the US and in foreign countries.
He also enjoyed spending time with his family and just being outside on the farm and riding his gator. Later in life beside his passion for horse’s he became an avid golfer. He even helped work with many young golfers at Cole Acres.
He is survived by his children Brian (Jeanne) Loeffelholz and Jody (Marty) Kearney, his grandchildren Amanda (Branden) Blakemore, Katie (fiancé’ Cruz) Loeffelholz and Cole Kearney, a great granddaughter Paisley, all of Dubuque, a sister Ruth Ann Patterson of Cuba City, WI, and a niece Michelle Patterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carol on November 29, 2022.
The family would like to thank Lisa and Lori from By Your Side Care, the nurses and staff at Manor Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all the care they gave to Ron.
