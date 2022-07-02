MANCHESTER, Iowa — Mary Lou Kaiser, 85, of Manchester formerly of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester with her family present. Visitation for Mary Lou will be held, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, Vigil Service begins at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, Delhi with the Reverend John Kremer officiating. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville, Iowa. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Lou was born on December 22, 1936, in Delhi, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Rose (Bergfeld) Connolly. Mary Lou married Kenneth Kaiser on January 4, 1955, St. John Catholic Church; five daughters were born into this union. Mary Lou was a lifelong member of the St. John Catholic Church and belonged to Rosary and Altar Guild. She enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds, watching the birds and loved to feed them. Mary Lou was an expert baker and always had a pot of coffee going, loved spending time with friends and family, especially when new babies came along and loved spending time with her daughters and sisters.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dennis) Orr of Coggon, Iowa, Sandy (David) Knaeble of East Dubuque, Illinois, Becky (Chuck) Melchert of Hopkinton, Iowa, Linda (Chris) Jay of Delhi, Penny (Ron) Swartz of Indianola, Iowa; twenty-two grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Marie Neuhaus, Bonnie Jean Anderson, Lois Kaiser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rose Connolly; husband, Kenneth Kaiser; great-granddaughter, Savvy; sisters, Marie Aldrich, Millie Enabnit, Jane Funke, Pauline Schultz, and Josephine Gibbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.