MENOMINEE, Ill. — Father Theodore Vincent Lewandowski
August 20, 1930 — June 15, 2022, age 91
On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Father Theodore Vincent Lewandowski peacefully died in his home in Waupaca, Wisconsin.
After his wife Patricia passed away in 1996, Father “Ted” responded to God’s call to resume his studies for the priesthood at Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corners, Wisconsin. He had previously studied for the priesthood in his college years, but it was not the time for him to fulfill God’s calling.
Father Ted was ordained as a Catholic Priest by The Most Reverend Thomas G. Doran, D.D., J.C., Roman Catholic Bishop of Rockford on May 16, 1998. He served the Rockford diocese for 25 years.
After his ordination in 1998, Father Ted served as a Parochial Vicar at St. Bernadette Parish in Rockford from June 9, 1998, until November 1, 1999. He then served as Parochial Administrator and Pastor of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Menominee, IL from November 1, 1999, until he retired on July 1, 2005. In retirement, he continued to assist in parish ministry in the Rockford Diocese until 2007.
In 2007, he moved to Waupaca, Wisconsin where he helped the Diocese of Green Bay in various ways, including services at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Almond, Wisconsin and most recently was the priest celebrant for St. Patrick’s Parish in Lebanon, Wisconsin since 2017. He will be missed by all parishioners that he served so faithfully.
Father Ted was preceded in death by his father Theodore and his mother, Carole. He was married for 32 years to Patricia (Trish) Marie Lewandowski (Mulligan). He was admired by many. He traveled weekly to serve until late April and would drive to various churches so that his parishioners could receive Sunday Mass.
Born on August 20, 1930, he is survived by his three children, Anne (Jay), Mark (Anna) and Catherine, and is a grandfather to Tom and Emma Kobitter and Isabelle Lewandowski. He is loved by many cousins, as well.
Loving brother of Gerald (Pat) and Judith (Bob) and preceded in death by his sisters Janice Gerstenecker, (Charles Sr.), Mary Ann McBean, and Joyce Cooper.
Father Ted was a teacher of English and foreign languages for over 32 years with the Chicago Public School District.
Father Ted was known for his quick wit and kind and compassionate spirit and love for God. He loved to travel, and his carpentry skills will not be forgotten.
On Friday, June 24, family, friends, and parishioners are invited to the Wake from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, N2845 Shadow Road, Waupaca, WI 54981. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11:00 a.m., immediately after the Wake.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Menominee, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Catholic Priests Retirement Fund for the Rockford Diocese would be greatly appreciated.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL is serving the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.
