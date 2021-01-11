William Fitzpatrick Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 11, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARION, Iowa — William Fitzpatrick, 75, of Marion, died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Private family graveside services will be held today at Wayne Zion Cemetery in Monticello. Complete arrangements are pending at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marion-iowa Linn-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today