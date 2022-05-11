ASBURY, Iowa — John S. Zenner, age 70, of Asbury, Iowa, passed away at 9:25 a.m., on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center, after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. To celebrate John’s life, family and friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where a parish scripture service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
John was born on September 28, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Henry Zenner and Ethel (Osterhoff) Zenner-Munz.
John graduated from Dubuque Senior High School Class of 1970, and earned his Associates Degree from NIACC in Mason City. He was united in marriage to Judy Lanser on June 23, 1973. They were blessed with 2 daughters before deciding to go their separate ways. He was employed at AY McDonald Mfg. for several years, and devoted 22 years to the City of Dubuque as a mechanic, until his retirement in 2014. John’s faith was a very important aspect of his life. He was a long time member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, but recently began attending services at the Church of the Resurrection with his daughters, and at Grandview Methodist with his significant other Jane. He was also a member of Teamsters Local Union #120. In his free time John had many hobbies, but fixing things was his passion. He enjoyed working on his prized 1967 Chevelle and riding his motorcycle. He liked being outside whether it be fishing, spending time on his boat, or sharing his downhill skills teaching people how to ski at Sundown Mountain. John also enjoyed his winter trips to Daytona Beach, going out on Wednesday night country dancing, and having a drink and some good conversation with his friends. However, the one thing in life that brought him the greatest joy was no doubt his family. He loved spending time with his daughters, grandchildren, and Jane. He truly cherished all of their “Sunday Funday” family nights. John was a great example of a man who worked hard and took care of his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his daughters, Nicole (T.J.) Wernimont and Rachel (Matt) Dougherty, both of Dubuque, IA; 5 grandchildren, Dakota, Dylan, Drew, Evan and Ava; his sister, Ann (Richard) Thill, Des Moines, IA; his significant other, Jane McCall, Asbury, IA; and his former wife, Judy (T.C.) Christianson, Dubuque, IA.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father, Art Munz.
John’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Engelman, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Melissa, for all of the outstanding care they have provided for John and his entire family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in John’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. John Zenner Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.