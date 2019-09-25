PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wilma Rose (Spacek) Verger, 93, of Platteville, Wis., died peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Park Place Assisted Living.
She was born August 15, 1926, on a farm near Mount Vernon, Iowa, the daughter of August and Rose (Franta) Spacek. She attended grade school at a one-room schoolhouse in Linn County, Iowa, and high school in Joy, Ill., graduating as valedictorian from Harrisburg, Oregon High School in 1944. That summer, she earned a teaching certificate from Cornell College and taught at a one-room schoolhouse in Illinois. She graduated from the Oregon College of Education in 1950, where she lettered in basketball. She taught elementary school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and spent her summers at the University of Oregon, earning her Masters of Education degree in 1960. While there, she met Don Verger, and they were united in marriage on June 11, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Prior to moving to Platteville in 1965, she taught in Iowa, Missouri and Oregon. After moving to Platteville, she taught third grade in Belmont, Wis., second grade at the Lab School and first grade at Westview Elementary School in Platteville, where she taught for 15 years, retiring in 1989, with a total of 32 years teaching elementary students. After retiring, she volunteered teaching English as a second language. Her passion was teaching, and she enjoyed being a grandma.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Lynn Verger; son-in-law, Scott Baumann; grandchild, Jean Verger; Nancy Collins, who was like a daughter to her; her sister, Bessie (Robert) Bible; and six nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Don Verger; her sister, Lorean McShane; and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, with Rev. Diane Markevitch officiating. Burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Platteville. The family will sit Shiva Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019, at Wilma’s home.
In lieu of plants and flowers, Wilma requested for memorials to be given in her name to the Westview School PTO (1201 West Camp St., Platteville, WI 53818).
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is entrusted with her services.
The family would like to thank Park Place Assisted Living for the wonderful care they gave Wilma. It was her home for the past four-and-a-half years. Thank you to Wilma’s Preston Drive neighbors, who were so good to her. Also thanks to Drs. Connolly and White of Medical Associates, and especially Grant County Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.