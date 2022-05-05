Larry C. Osterholz, 72, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, and will continue from 12:00 P.M. (Noon) Saturday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Larry was born on December 4, 1949 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Herbert and Genevieve (Lee) Osterholz. He graduated from Belmont High School, class of 1968. Following high school he earned a degree in mechanical drafting at the United Technical Institute in Milwaukee in 1969 and a BS in Agriculture from UW-Platteville in 1974. While attending school and college, Larry worked at Knebel’s Processing, Belmont. Following graduation from college he worked for the State of Indiana as a Soil and Water Conservationist until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors and tending to his yard. Larry loved and was very proud of his family.
Larry is survived by one brother, Gene (Barb) Osterholz; three sisters, Bonnie Dieter, Peggy (Michael) Klein, and Mary (Bradley) Bockhop; 13 nieces and nephews, Christopher (Theresa) Langkamp, Michael (Maggie) Langkamp, Emily (Joe) Goken, Katherine (Brian) Axelrad, William Osterholz, Anne Osterholz, Zachary (Ali) Osterholz, Kelsie (Joel) Giessbuhler, Ryan (Emily) Klein, Kyle (Laci) Klein, Daniel (Brianne) Klein, Matthew Bockhop and Molly (David) Stoney; several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jackie Ray, brother-in-law, Dennis Dieter and one grand nephew, Gabriel Goken.