Linda K. Dohse Caspersen, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Services: 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Gerald Curtis, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Michelle M. Donar, Bloomington, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Smith Park, Platteville, Wis.
Kenneth P. Gassman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Ewald G. Gerken, Cascade, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. today, Knights of Columbus, Cascade.
Catherine L. Harris, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
LeRoy W. Hilby, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gerald L. Hosch, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Robert Howell Sr., Platteville, Wis. — 9 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Savannah Jones, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Joel N. Meyer, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Scales Mound (Ill.) Town Hall.
Richard W. Ruden, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Darlys A. Smith Kluiter, Waverly, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, The Gathering Place, Manchester, Iowa.