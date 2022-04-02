KEY WEST, Iowa — William J. “Bill” Nolan, 87, of Key West, died on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, at St. Joseph Church Key West.

Tags

Recommended for you