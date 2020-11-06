Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Elizabeth J. Bahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Robert L. Bruckner, Wauzeka, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie Du Chien, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Viola M. Caley, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
James Dolan, Glendale, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James S. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7,
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John Holmes, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert E. Medberry, Elgin, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Illyria Cemetery, Elgin. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
LaVonne Meyer, Giard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Giard Cemetery.
Donald J. O’Rourke, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
Sandra J. Podschweit, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, Oswego, Ill.
Richard J. Ranson, Keokuk, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
George W. Running, Dubuque, — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Center Point Cemetery, Center Point, Iowa.
Janet S. Schmieder, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington. Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marian J. Taylor, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 1:30 p.m. today at the church.
Charles C. Theodore, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Edna M. Wolter, Dubuque, — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.