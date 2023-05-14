CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Eunice Mary McGrath of Cedar Rapids, IA, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, at Gardens of Cedar Rapids Assisted Living facility.
Behr Funeral Home in Dubuque is assisting the family with arrangements. Eunice’s daughters will greet friends and family at Behr’s (1491 Main St., Dubuque, IA) on Tuesday, May 16, between 9 and 10:30 am. A private graveside service and burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Eunice was born on February 1, 1934, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, the daughter of William Henry Manemann and Marvel (Newcomb) Manemann. Eunice spent her childhood on the family farm in Menominee, IL, and moved to Dubuque as a young adult. She married Chester McGrath in Dubuque on July 30, 1955; they later divorced.
Eunice worked most of her adult life, spending many years at John Deere in Dubuque and Milan, IL. Eunice enjoyed going to auctions and antique stores, and was a talented seamstress. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, including her 7 grandchildren (Christopher, Ashley, Jordan, Jenna, Lauren, Zackary, and Madison) and 8 (soon to be 9!) great-grandchildren, Carter, Kylie, Lincoln, Violet, Regan, Alia, Alaina, Charly, and new baby boy Spence (coming soon).
Recommended for you
Surviving are three daughters, Tami (Allan) Pierson of Cedar Rapids, Tania (George) Aboud of Cedar Rapids, and Marymichael McGrath of Austin, TX. Eunice is also survived by former husband Chester T. McGrath, sister-in-law Jane Manemann, and two brothers, James Manemann of Dubuque and Mike Manemann of Colorado Springs, CO.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Troy McGrath and Paris (McGrath) Capulet, and four sisters, Jeanette Vander Meulen, Mary Ann Krumnow, Barbara Freemen, and Marvel Johnson. Three brothers, Ronald, Roger, and Dale Manemann passed before Eunice, and in-laws Dotty Manemann, Debbie Manemann, Jim Krumnow, Donald Freeman, and Kenneth Vander Meulen.
The family would like to thank The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center staff, Mercy Hospice, and Gardens of Cedar Rapids for their care and compassion during the last years of Eunice’s life.
If you would like to honor Eunice’s memory, please consider lighting a candle in your favorite house of worship on her behalf. On-line condolences may be made at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.