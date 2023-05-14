CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Eunice Mary McGrath of Cedar Rapids, IA, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, at Gardens of Cedar Rapids Assisted Living facility.

Behr Funeral Home in Dubuque is assisting the family with arrangements. Eunice’s daughters will greet friends and family at Behr’s (1491 Main St., Dubuque, IA) on Tuesday, May 16, between 9 and 10:30 am. A private graveside service and burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.