CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mark A. Beighle, 57, of Cuba City, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI.
Family and friends may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Richard Viertel officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Mark was born on May 29, 1962, to Gene & LaVerne (Rigotti) Beighle in Dubuque, IA. He was a graduate from Hempstead High School in Dubuque, IA. Mark married Wendy Finzel on November 12, 1983, in Dubuque, IA. Mark enjoyed being around people, teasing, joking, swapping hunting and fishing stories. He was an excellent carpenter and drywaller. He raised the volume at family dinners and made us laugh together. Mark dearly loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. We look forward to welcoming him back in the resurrection in good health. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mark is survived by his wife of 36 years, Wendy (his “blue eyes”); their children: Corinna, of Madison, WI, Jacob (Heather), of Hazel Green, WI; his father, Gene Beighle, of Dubuque; three siblings: Deborah (Gary) Beresford, of Dubuque, David (Juanita) Beighle, of Benicia, CA, Sarah Beighle, of Platteville, WI; mother-in-law, Nancy Finzel, of Cuba City, WI; sister-in-law, Angie (Steve) Cottrell, of Bocas del Toro, Panama; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, LaVerne Beighle; and father-in-law, Carl Finzel Jr.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Mark A. Beighle Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Missy Erschen for all that she did for Mark. Also Dr. Kramer, Grant County Coroner Phyllis Fuerstenberg, The Cuba City Rescue Squad, Southwest Health EMTs, Nurses and Staff for all their assistance.