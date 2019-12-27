Helen Louise Weinberg, 78, of Dubuque, was welcomed into heaven on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road in Dubuque, where the funeral service for Mrs. Weinberg will follow at 11 a.m., with Reverend Matthew Agee officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Helen was born June 1, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Clarence Robert Sr. and Margaret Mary (Fruin) Paul. On April 29, 1961, she married George Donald Weinberg at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Chicago.
She graduated from Palatine Township High, Palatine, IL, in 1959. She worked at Pure Oil in Chicago, where she met her future husband George.
She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend. She loved water walking with her friends at Eagle Point Place, she absolutely adored her family, especially her great-grandson, Matthew Jeffrey Weinberg.
Helen is survived by her loving husband, George; two sons, George R. Weinberg, of Dubuque, Jeffrey S. (Patty) Weinberg, of Ankeny, IA; two daughters, Lynn (Tom) Lentner and Kimberly (Jim) Feltes, both of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Luke Weinberg, Roman (Maureen) Weinberg, Trevor Weinberg, Eric Weinberg, Elizabeth (Curt) Hord, Hunter Feltes and Cody Feltes; one great-grandson, Matthew Jeffrey Weinberg; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Roche, of Stamford, CT; one sister in law, Arlene Orisek; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Clarence Robert (Sandy) Paul II; and one brother-in-law, M. William Roche.
A special thank you to Stonehill Care Center for their loving care of Helen.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
