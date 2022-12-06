FENNIMORE, Wis. — Doris Lou (Valentine) McLimans, 93, of Fennimore, Wisconsin, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Divine Rehab & Nursing in Fennimore. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore. Father Carlos Reinoso will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Fennimore. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the St. Mary’s church hall. A parish rosary will be held at 3:30 PM. Friends may also call from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM on Friday in the church hall before the Mass. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to Badger Camp or the Fennimore Food Depot. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Doris was born on May 21, 1929 in Cassville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Otto and Emma (Junk) Valentine. She was united in marriage to Raymond McLimans on May 28, 1949 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1998. She graduated from Cassville High School in 1947. Doris was first and foremost a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was one of the hardest working women any of us have ever known, working as a housewife, farm wife, and server at the Cottonwood Supper Club for many years. She was an excellent cook, baker and award winning quilter. She loved her God, her family and her Catholic faith. She always said the first time you come to my home you may be company, after that you’re family, and she meant it. She was beloved by many people whose lives she touched throughout her long and blessed life.
Doris is survived by her seven children, Robert (Susan) McLimans, Thomas (Susan) McLimans, Victoria (Michael) Boomgarden, Daniel (Coletta) McLimans, Richard (Shelli) McLimans, Charles (Rich Merrion) McLimans, and Joseph McLimans; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jack Droessler; sister-in-law, Judy Valentine; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Robby McLimans; and her siblings, Helen (Larry) Driscoll; Rosemary (Lee) Laufenberg; Paul Valentine; and Pauline Wiest Droessler; and infant sister, Marie; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Helen) McLimans, Willard (Dorothy) McLimans, Harold (Dorothy) McLimans, Ralph (Kathryn) McLimans, and Bertha (LaVern) Wiest.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Divine Rehab & Nursing for their loving care over the last several weeks and to mother’s special care team that lovingly cared for her at home over the past several years.
