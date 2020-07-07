Katherine “Kathy” Lubbers, 69, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, where visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. The church kindly requests the use of masks and social distancing. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Kathy was born February 21, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Graf) Lubbers. She attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Key West, and graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1969. She worked in data processing at Crescent Electric in East Dubuque, and Mercy Medical Center. She quit working to become a Wife and Mother. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and buried with her daughter, Kelly.
She is survived by her son, Lee (Seth) Jenks, of Hawaii; a brother, Bill, of Arkansas; sister, Carol (Dean) Miller, of Nebraska; a niece; nephews; cousins; and her former husband, Ron Makovec.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Kelly.