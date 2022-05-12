EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Herbert C. Claussen Jr., 87, of East Dubuque, passed away on May 10, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Family and friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday May 14, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. No formal service will be held.
Herbert was born on January 4, 1935, in Evanston, Illinois, to Herbert Sr. and Gladys (Hughes) Claussen. He married Jude Ritenour in Evanston, Illinois on September 5, 1970. They later divorced on May 27, 1998 but remained friends.
He worked at the PAC and numerous mechanic jobs before working and retiring from the City of Dubuque Water Department after 22 years. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959.
He enjoyed golf, westerns, football (especially the Chicago Bears), jazz, visiting his two sons, and most of all attending his grandson’s sporting events. He was proud of his grandson joining the U.S. Army.
He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and friend. Herb was always there for those he loved and cared about.
Herb is survived by his children Shawn (Lonna Voy) Claussen of Bettendorf, IA, and Brian Claussen and his partner Todd Schaefer of St. Louis, MO, and grandson Jacob (special friend Hannah Wilson) Claussen of Tacoma, WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, and brother-in-law.
Thank you to MercyOne staff, Bethany Home staff, and Hospice of Dubuque.