Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sally Bell, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Avis Berns, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 pm. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Timothy J. Britt, Adrian, Mo. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, St. John’s Cemetery, Delhi, Iowa. Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Delhi Legion.
Harold F. Carney, Benton, Wis. — Military graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Benton.
Justin J. Heitzman, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Barbara J. Johns, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, Broske Center, Legion Park, Platteville.
Michelle McVay, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
William Peters, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, followed by cremation rites.
Lawrence Pflieger, East Dubuque, Ill. — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Joyce A. Voss, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Sherrill United Church of Christ. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
William A. Zenz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Search our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files.