Sally Bell, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Avis Berns, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 pm. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.

Timothy J. Britt, Adrian, Mo. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, St. John’s Cemetery, Delhi, Iowa. Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Delhi Legion.

Harold F. Carney, Benton, Wis. — Military graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Benton.

Justin J. Heitzman, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Barbara J. Johns, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, Broske Center, Legion Park, Platteville.

Michelle McVay, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

William Peters, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, followed by cremation rites.

Lawrence Pflieger, East Dubuque, Ill. — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.

Joyce A. Voss, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Sherrill United Church of Christ. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.

William A. Zenz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

