MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Norman C. Kennedy, 77, of Maquoketa, Iowa passed away on November 23rd.
Norm is a Maquoketa, Iowa, native, raised on a family farm known for purebred Angus Show cattle. After his time in college at the Iowa State University, Norm served in the U.S Army National Guard Reserve from 1966-1971.
On August 4th, 1968 Norm married Sandra Sue Small and they had 3 children. Paul “PJ”, Patricia and Patrick.
In 1980 Norm acquired his Brokers license and began Kennedy Realty. In 2009 he merged with Gilmore Realty forming Kennedy-Gilmore Realty. On January 1, 2020, Kennedy-Gilmore joined forces with Nemmers Realty forming the Nemmers Realty Maquoketa office.
Norm led students in both 4-H and Junior Achievement.
Norm was member of the National Association of REALTORS®, the Iowa Association of REALTORS® and the East Central Iowa Association of REALTORS®. He has served in the capacity of President for the Jackson County Board of Realtors three times. Over the years, Norm has served on a number of boards throughout the community and was a member of the Rotary, the Masons and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Those left to honor his memory include his 3 children, Paul “PJ” of Des Moines, Patricia (Barry) Davanzo of New York, Patrick of Denver, Colorado and 3 grandchildren Joshua, Marisol and Nicolena. Brother-in-law Gregory (Kim) Small and his beloved dog “Maggie”.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sandra.
The family will honor his wishes of a private burial service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.