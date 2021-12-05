EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Kenneth “Jake” G. Temperley, 71, of East Dubuque, passed away on December 2, 2021, at his home with his family and close friends at his side.
Private services with military honors by the American Legions Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, with burial in East Dubuque Cemetery. A public celebration of Ken’s life will follow from 4:00 to 9:00 pm at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com. The family requests no flowers. Memorials can be made to the Kenneth G. Temperley Family Memorial Fund and mailed to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA 52003.
Ken was born on November 10, 1950, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of Douglas and Velda (Glick) Temperley. He graduated from East Dubuque High School in 1968 and Northwest Iowa Vocational School in 1972.
Ken was 10 years in the Iowa National Guard following basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO in 1969. He worked as a power lineman for a combined 40 years with Interstate Power, Alliant, and International Transmission Company, retiring in 2012.
He married Janell (Kieffer) Weber on August 10, 1990, in Dubuque, IA. Ken was a Master Mason — Galena Minor Lodge #273. He was a past member of the Key City Corvette Club. Ken enjoyed weekend drives with Janell in their corvette. He took great pride in keeping his vehicles and garage in immaculate condition. He and Janell would escape some of the winter weather spending time in Orange Beach, AL, Florida, and Mexico.
He is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Ryan) Gilbert, of East Dubuque, and Kelly (Steve) Boros, of Ft. Collins, CO, a son, Joel (Chris) Bardsley, of Madison, WI; his mother Velda Temperley, of East Dubuque; his siblings Darlene (Bill) Schiele, of Denton, TX, Robert (Bonnie) Temperley, of Clinton, IA, James (Janet) Temperley, of Bonita Springs, FL, Terry (Deb) Temperley, of East Dubuque, Randy (Jayne) Temperley, of East Dubuque, and Tim Temperley, of Dallas, TX; in-laws Sandi Baker, of Scottsdale, AZ, Jolene (Steve) Humke, of Dubuque, Paul Kieffer, of Dubuque, Jill Law, of Scottsdale, AZ, Jackie (Steve) Kettmann, of Bellevue, IA, Diane Kieffer, of Dubuque; along with five grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends Pat and Cindy Grace, of Dubuque.
Ken was preceded in death by the love of his life, Janell; his father, Douglas Temperley; father and mother in-law, Gerald and Virginia (Lenstra) Kieffer, sister in-law, Sharon Kieffer, and brother in-law, Scott Kieffer.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, Stacy, and Amy for the wonderful care provided to Ken.