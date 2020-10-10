Mark J. Supple, 51, of Dubuque, IA, and formerly of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away October 6, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on September 26, 2020.
He was born July 17, 1969, in Topeka, KS, while his father was serving in the U.S. Air Force, to Patricia L. (McKinney) Miller and Tom D. Supple.
Mark graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School in 1987, and later received an Associate’s Degree from NWTC as a CIS Network Specialist. He has worked as a Systems Administrator with IBM Global Services in Dubuque, IA, since February, 2010.
Mark is survived by his parents, Patricia L. Miller, of Las Vegas, NV, and Tom D. Supple, of Fond du Lac, WI; his sister, Kim (Ken) Krug, of Fond du Lac; his girlfriend, Connie Welp, and her son, Anthony Ruden, of Dubuque, IA; Uncles Robert Supple, of Loveland, CO, James (Patti) Supple, of Fond du Lac, WI; Aunt Sharon Baldauf, of Las Vegas, NV; Godson Trevin Supple, of Fond du Lac, WI; Cousins Matt (Jenny) Supple, David (Tammy) Supple, Steven (Emily) Supple, Michael Supple, Kelly (Steve) Ouimette, Jodi (Gary) Chapman, all of Fond du Lac, WI. He also leaves behind many other relatives and dear friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frederick “Gramps” & Helen “Gran” Supple; maternal grandparents, Delbert and Virginia Mckinney; Uncle Richard Baldauf and stepfather Eugene Miller.
Mark had many passions that he enjoyed in life. Two of his favorites were riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle whenever he could, and playing his electric guitar. He could play many Van Halen songs note-for-note, and it would be hard to find a bigger Eddie Van Halen fan than Mark. He enjoyed cooking, boating with friends, downhill skiing, traveling, and spending time in the north woods at the family cottage in Manitowish Waters, WI.
Anyone who has encountered Mark will never forget his charming and warm personality and infectious smile. He connected to others with ease and could bring laughter and a few shenanigans to any situation. Without a doubt, Mark’s greatest joy was sharing time with his family and friends, whom he loved dearly.
Our family extends a special thank-you to the caring staff at both Mercy Hospital and University of Iowa Hospital SNICU for their amazing care they provided for Mark and our family during this difficult time.
Services will be held October 17, 2020, at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with graveside service to follow due to the current pandemic.