DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary L. Westermeyer, 87, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home in Dyersville, surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Mary will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a wake service will occur at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, with Rev. Tyler Raymond presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
She was born May 26, 1932, in Farley, Iowa, daughter of Leo J. and Alvina C. (Schmitt) Kraus. She is a 1949 graduate of the former St. Joseph’s High School in Farley. On February 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to Carlton Westermeyer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley. He preceded her in death on November 20, 1991.
Mary enjoyed many activities during her life: reading, gardening, playing cards and traveling. She truly enjoyed her time with family, especially her great-grandson.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville. She volunteered through the years as a Boy Scout Leader, as a Girl Scout leader, and for over 30 years at the Dyersville Library.
She is survived by three children, Craig (Mary) Westermeyer, of Dubuque, Mona (Peter) Adams, of Half Moon Bay, CA, and Chris (Dina) Westermeyer, of Oro Valley, AZ; two grandchildren, Nicholas Westermeyer and Elizabeth (Justin) Pohlman; one great-grandson, Hayden Pohlman; one sister, Irene (Larry) Scherrman, of Farley; and four sisters-in-law, Sue Kraus, of Farley, Betty Kraus, of Dubuque, Mary (Westermeyer) Klein, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Sandy (Westermeyer) Faltermeier, of Kansas City, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark Westermeyer, on July 9, 1977; two sisters, Doris (Ken) Kemp and Melita (Harry) O’Neill; three brothers, Ralph (Elizabeth) Kraus, Bill Kraus, and James (Phyllis) Kraus.
