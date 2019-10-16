John C. Mulrooney, 95, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., died Oct. 13, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard.
Friends may call on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Prairie du Chien High School, where there will be a wake scripture at 7:30 p.m. and also at the church one hour prior to the Mass on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Futures Scholarship Program at Prairie du Chien High School. Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.
