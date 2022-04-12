CLAYTON, Iowa — John Youngblut, 85, of Clayton, died on Friday, April 1, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 23, with visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. and a Scripture service from 3 to 4 p.m., at Guttenberg Community Center, 715 S. River Park Drive.

Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family.

