Richard “Dick” “R.P.R.” Rolwes, 81, of Dubuque, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Dick will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown, with Rev. Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Balltown.
Dick was born November 7, 1938, in Balltown, the son of Peter “Fred” and Kathleen Engling Rolwes. On May 18, 1957, he married Sandy Schmitt in Balltown, together they shared 62 wonderful years.
He owned and operated the Rolwes Family Heritage Farm his whole life. He was very proud of his livestock, specifically his black angus cattle. He was a life-long member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and attended Church of the Resurrection after they moved to Dubuque. He was a charter member of the Balltown Lions Club, and for many years he served on the board of the Sherrill Mutual Insurance. Dick liked to have a Crown Royal straight up, the way it should be, with his Waupeton Friends. He will be dearly missed by the stray cats on his farm, that he fed everyday, rain or shine, even after moving to Dubuque. He loved to go on rides on his father’s first tractor, a Farmall M, that he later refurbished in 2006. He enjoyed farming, tending to his cattle, gardening, watching the Chicago Cubs, spending time with his family and friends, and having a cocktail or several while telling stories.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sandy; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Kutsch, of Balltown; son, Pat (Tammy) Rolwes, of Sherrill; daughter, Laurie (Jeff Herburger) Rolwes, of Verona, WI; grandchildren, Andy (Emily) Kutsch, Matt (Stephanie) Kutsch, Stephanie (Brian “Ponch”) Wulfekuhle, Brian (Abby Jasper) Kutsch, Justin (Karla) Rolwes, Kyla (Marlow Stewart) Rolwes, Derrick (Lauren) Rolwes, Dallas (Ashley) Rolwes, Blake Herburger; 12 great-grandchildren; and his special friends, Joe Kos and Francis Frommelt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Greg Rolwes; three brothers and their spouses, Norbert (Lucille) Rolwes, Elmer (Clara) Rolwes and Pete (Meralda) Rolwes; two sisters and their spouses, Bernice (Jack) Riniker and Lucille (Marty) Schmal.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the emergency staff and Dr. Markham at Finley Hospital and the staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, especially the Compassionate Care Team. And from the bottom of their hearts, the family thanks Dick’s great friend, Franny, for looking after the farm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.