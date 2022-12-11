Keith R. Meyer, age 46, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:40 p.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. To honor Keith’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., on Monday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery following cremation.
Keith was born on July 22, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Jerome and Anita (Kubitz) Meyer Sr.
Keith attended Holy Ghost Grade School and graduated from Wahlert High School, Class of 1994. He went on to graduate from the University of Iowa in 1998 with a B.A. in English. He was a hard worker beginning with the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Telegraph Herald and the Diamond Jo Casino. He was extremely creative, always writing and drawing, even taking a year off to work on his own book. Following his year-off he rejoined the workforce with Boyd Gaming, he worked various jobs through Sedona and found a career he very much enjoyed with Duluth Trading Company in Dubuque. He practiced martial arts and earned his black belt in Karate. He was fascinated with Japanese/Chinese Folklore and History, Buddhism and Taoism. Keith loved being around people and was involved with several organizations including Dubuque Pagan Group, SCEA, a Larping Group, the Weezer Fan Club and served on RAGBRAI Support for a few years. He enjoyed listening to hard rock music, attending live shows, watching comedy and Wes Anderson movies. Keith also had an introspective side, he meditated regularly and was a very spiritual man. He was also very interested in holistic and eclectic healing rituals. Keith was a friend to all and no one ever had an unkind word to say about him. We are thankful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support from everyone. Keith was a wonderful human being and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends!
Those left to cherish Keith’s memory include his siblings, Jerome Meyer Jr., William Meyer, Jolene (Emmett) Young, all of Dubuque, IA; his nieces and nephews, Jessica and Christopher Young and Jason and Bart Meyer; and his great-nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents.
Keith’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne Dubuque and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their compassionate care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Keith’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Keith Meyer Family.
