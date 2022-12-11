Keith R. Meyer, age 46, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:40 p.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. To honor Keith’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., on Monday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery following cremation.

Keith was born on July 22, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Jerome and Anita (Kubitz) Meyer Sr.

