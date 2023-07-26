Paul W. Brehm, 85, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at Sunnycrest Manor on Monday, July 24th, 2023.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 28th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 3:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29th, 2023, at Holy Family Church New Melleray, with Mgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Paul was born on July 6, 1938, in Peosta IA, the son of John and Theresa (Schiessl) Brehm. He attended school in Peosta and was a member of Holy Family Parish.
Paul spent his younger years helping his brother Bill on the home farm and loved to talk about farming. He resided in Perry, IA for most of his adult years where he delivered pharmaceuticals on his bike. He was a very hard worker and provided for himself financially throughout his life. Paul was always happy, generous, and kind. He loved being with people, sharing a hug or handshake and offering a piece of gum as his simple gift. Cookies were his favorite treat.
Paul is survived by three sisters; Rita Ernst and Clara Ernst, both of Bellevue, IA, and Kay (John) Gaul of Peosta, IA, and brother-in-law Tom Smith of Caledonia, IL. Many nieces and nephews were also blessed to know and love Uncle Paul. He taught everyone he encountered how to love, laugh, and enjoy the simple things of life.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather William Brehm; his siblings and in-laws, Earl (Esther) Brehm, Marion (Bert) Connolly, Helen (Leo) Steffen, Bill (Ivy) Brehm, Theresa Smith, and Margaret Brehm; and brothers-in-law Anthony Ernst and Lawrence J. Ernst.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Sunnycrest Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care and concern for Paul.