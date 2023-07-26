Paul W. Brehm, 85, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at Sunnycrest Manor on Monday, July 24th, 2023.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 28th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 3:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29th, 2023, at Holy Family Church New Melleray, with Mgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com

