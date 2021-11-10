Robert S. Carroll, 45, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where funeral services will follow. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you