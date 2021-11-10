Robert S. Carroll Telegraph Herald Nov 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert S. Carroll, 45, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where funeral services will follow. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Family, colleagues remember Dubuque man's ambition, kindness Country group postpones Dubuque concert over COVID-19 case Police: Dubuque woman arrested for stealing motorcycle after being severely injured in crash Dubuque hospital ranked among 5 most cost-efficient in U.S. Aaron Lewis to return to Dubuque for acoustic show