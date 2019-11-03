Kelli A. Davis, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Ruth A. Frederick, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home.
Joseph F. Gleason, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
Rev. Thomas F. McAndrew, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, St. Raphael Cathedral. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, and 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Charles Quarnstrom, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
John R. Roth, of Naperville, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home in Naperville.