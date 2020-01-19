Dawn Marie (Runde) Manders, 53, joined our Lord on January 15th, 2020, at 6:10 p.m. in the comfort of her home after battling MRH. She touched many people with her zest for life, determination, and strength.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020, at St. Joseph Church Key West, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 2:45 a.m.
She was born on March 23, 1966, in Cedar Rapids, IA, and married her high school sweetheart Jeff Manders, on October 15, 1988.
She was a motivator for many, and her perseverance shined through every marathon finish line. If she wasn’t pounding the pavement, she could be found cooking, heading to a concert or enjoying the great outdoors. From hiking through the Colorado mountains to running along tropical beaches, she thrived on exploring the world and seeking new experiences. She immersed herself in the magic of Disney and embraced “celebrate today.” Through life’s triumphs and obstacles her sense of humor was never far. No mountain too steep, no river too wide, she was going to make it through one way or another right to the very end. Her smile was bright and she poured her heart into her family. She was known as a runner, photographer, concert lover, traveler and advocate for the performing arts.
Together with her husband Jeff, she was the heart and soul of the family business — Manders Quality Concrete, established in 1989. Her attention to detail and creative touch was evident in everything she did. Loving wife, giving mother, loyal sister, dedicated daughter, enthusiastic grandmother, and true friend.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; her children, Taylor (Joseph) Goris and Logan Manders; grandchild, Karlie Jo Goris; her siblings, Dennis II Runde, Gary (Tracy) Runde, Jeff (Michelle) Runde, Robin Runde, Richie Runde, Steven (Alice) Runde, Stacie (Neil) Scott, Brett (Sara) Runde, Marc (Shelly) Runde; and mother-in-law, Barb Manders.
She is preceded by her parents, Dennis and Donna Runde; her brother, Karl Runde; and her father-in-law, Loras Manders.
“May all your favorite bands stay together.” ~ Dawes