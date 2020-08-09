Janice Lee Lampers, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time of service. Please remember to social distance and masks are required if attending.
Janice was born on March 22, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Arloene (Smith) Miller. She married John M. Lampers on October 11, 1958, and he preceded her in death. Mom’s favorite pastime was going to the Diamond Jo to gamble and actually won quite a few jackpots. In her later years she traveled all over with her husband and visited family and friends along the way. She enjoyed planting flowers and had a beautiful flower garden. Mom’s favorite time of year was Christmas and she had a beautifully decorated home.
Janice is survived by her children, Debra Miller, Pam Silvertooth, Dawn Lampers and Troy (Wendy) Lampers; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; and two sisters, Sharen (Louis) Valentin and Karen Houy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Phylis Erschen; her brother, Gerald “Buck” Miller Jr.; and her daughter, Laura Ann.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill Care Center for all their wonderful care they gave to Janice.