Kathryn Alma Badger, 76, of Dubuque, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home followed by a visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Kathryn at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Kathryn was born November 12, 1944, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Cecilia (Begley) Frey. On April 12, 1969, she married James Robert Badger in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Kathryn was employed at the former Janlen Plastics and Ponderosa Steak House, both in Dubuque.
She volunteered at Heritage Manor and also at Resurrection parish, and the Boy Scouts.
Survivors include her husband, James of Dubuque; one daughter, Christina (Daniel) Hutchinson of Omaha, NE; one son, Anthony (Tammy) Badger of Sioux Falls, SD; her grandchildren, Emily, Robert, Charles, and Lizzy Hutchinson, Tashlynne, Tayven, and Teya Badger; her sisters, Carole Frey Soppe, Rita (Herb) Bisping and Connie (Gerald) Bastian all of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Dan and Dave Frey.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Kathryn’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.