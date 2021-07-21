Arlene E. Bahl, Balltown, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Assisi Church, Balltown.
James R. Bryhan, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jeanette Callahan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque.
Duwane Duwe, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Gerald L. Ernst, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Thomas M. Fleming, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the church.
George Frye, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Loretta V. Hahn, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Services: 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Barbara A. Holub, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, St. Peter’s Temple Hill Church, Cascade, Iowa. Services: 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Dolores McAllister, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, Dubuque.
Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville.
Gloria J. Reiter, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Florence V. Russell, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Elizabeth R. Ryan, Gahanna, Ohio — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Daniel W. Schmit, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ellen Swansen, Fort Dodge, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa.
Mary Ann Wagner, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek, Iowa.
Dorianne Walsh, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.