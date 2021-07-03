LANCASTER, Wis. — Julie A. Budworth, 63, of Lancaster, died on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 7, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, where services will follow at noon.
