Walter G. Briggs, 72, of Dubuque, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Our dear dad, grandpa and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. The Mass of Christian Burial for Walter will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish—Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Mark Kwenin as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available following Mass on www.hskfhcares.com.
Walter was born November 25, 1947, in Dubuque, the son of Robert F. and Lorraine M. (Sear) Briggs. On November 19, 1966, he married Joyce D. Gartner at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He was a 1965 graduate of Wahlert High School.
Walt was a well known meat cutter in town, most recently working at Fareway. He wasn’t just a meat cutter, he also sold insurance for many companies throughout his career.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards, especially Euchre, and was a Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan. He cherished time with grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; his children, Wendy (Pat Nadermann) Briggs, of Dubuque, Wayne (Tracey) Briggs, of Galena, Ill., and Jason (Dave Quarez) Briggs, of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren, Justin, Jay Jay, Laura, Tiffany, Tyler, Jacob, Kyle, Lindsay, Ava, and Braxton; five great-grandchildren; his siblings, Robert “Sonny” (Theresa) Briggs, of Melrose, Iowa,, Virginia “Ginger” Healy, of Hazel Green, Wis., and Irene (Russ) Dieterich, of St. Charles, Mo; and in-laws, Gene (Jane) Gartner, of Dubuque, Grace Daughetee of Dubuque, Vicki Gartne,r of Rickardsville, Larry Daughetee, of Dubuque, Richard Wagener, of Dubuque, and his godfather Regis Walker, of Destin, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jean Ann Briggs and Mary Ann Canganelli; and in-laws, Jack Healy, David Canganelli, and Eileen (Herb) Lukas, Donnie Gartner, Lyle Daughetee, Mary Lou Wagener, and Jane Daughetee.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Walt’s many friends and coworkers over the years, he cherished your time and friendship.
