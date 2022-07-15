DURANGO, Iowa — Donna Mae Zimmerman, 74, of Durango, Iowa passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Donna will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mass of Christian Burial for Donna will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa. Burial will be held in St. Clements Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
Donna was born January 9, 1948, in Bankston, Iowa, daughter of Arthur and Esther (Hess) Steffen. She received her education from the Graf Country School and graduated from Western Dubuque High School. She was united in marriage on October 14, 1967, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa. She worked for Aramark as a cook at the Pub on the campus at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa for 25 years.
Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a great cook and could often be found in the kitchen making meals for her family. She especially enjoyed the international traveling that she got to do with her family to Italy, Spain, Africa, and Alaska/Canada. She also got a real kick out of her travels in most of the United States with Craig.
She was a member of the St. Clements Parish in Bankston, Iowa. Donna was also a very active member of the Elks Lodge #297 in Dubuque, where she served as past Exalted Ruler and current Secretary.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Zimmerman of Durango, IA; four children, James (Nicole Thaxton) Zimmerman of Morton, IL, Melissa Wolf of Des Moines, IA, Kristine (Neil) Owens of Altoona, IA, and Jolene (John) Cullen of Eudora, KS; grandchildren, Andrew Owens, Alexia Born, Payden Born, Michael and Tanner Zimmerman; one sister-in-law, Margo Richeson of Dubuque, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Douglas Wolf; father and mother-in-law, Henry and Virginia (Frost) Zimmerman; and brother-in-law, Ronald Richeson.
