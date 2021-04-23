Patricia Bajwa, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 26, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Michael Boge, Rockford, Ill. — Visitation: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arnold Bruggeman Jr., Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton.
Thomas E. Feldman, Blunt, S.D. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Dockside Marina, Dubuque.
Charles E. Fischer, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Jeanette L. Gieseman, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Maryjo A. Haas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary O. Huser, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, Mary Help of Christians Church, Glen Haven. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William J. Huss, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Theodore G. Kalb, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Cheryl A. Loveless, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, St Luke’s United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
Thomas E. McArdle Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
James J. Ohmert, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster, Wis. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Diane Peacock, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Cindy K. Reding, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Esther F. Santillo, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Janice Smith, West Union, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, Garnavillo (Iowa) City Cemetery.
Ramona Stubbs, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Janell M. Temperley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, East Dubuque Cemetery. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.