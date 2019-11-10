Carol A. Lau, age 89, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ennoble Manor in Dubuque, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Carol’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Mueller Memorial Chapel at Linwood. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Carol was born on February 18, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa, a daughter to Fred and Edith (Lubberts) Johnson. Carol was a kind and generous woman who devoted her entire life to caring for others. She faithfully devoted over 45 years of her time and talents as a Registered Nurse who worked at Mercy and Finley Hospitals primarily, along with a few other institutions throughout her career.
Carol was a very talented seamstress, and a creator of many crafts in her free time; but when she applied her natural abilities in the kitchen, she was able to bring both herself and those around her comfort and joy. We will miss Carol dearly and always treasure her unwavering commitment to her family, but we accept that it was time for her gentle spirit to find eternal peace. Thank you, Carol, for all of the love you’ve shared, and may your legacy hold us securely until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Carol include her three children, Marianne (Tom) Lytle, Dave (Susan) Lau and Karen Lau, all of Dubuque; her four granddaughters; her six great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Kathy LeBrun and Paul (Anne) Johnson.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Jay LeBrun.
Online condolences may be shared with Carol’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com