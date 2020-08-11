Richard A. “Dick” Heber, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
To celebrate Dick’s life, private family services were held. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Dick was born on June 11, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Aloysius J. and Mary Catherine (Collings) Heber. Dick was proud to have attended Loras College and be a life long Dubuquer. He was a member of the Church of the Nativity. Dick honorably served his country with the U.S. Army from 1957-1959, and again from 1961-1962. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dorothy Heri, on June 18, 1960, at St. Joseph Church in Rickardsville. They were truly inseparable, raising their 4 children and traveling the world together, until Dorothy passed away on their 51st anniversary. Dick was a hard worker who supported his family through his employment at the John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years until his well earned retirement.
Dick had a thirst for knowledge and was a voracious reader and collector of books. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage learning how things worked, as well as creating beautiful woodworking projects. Dick’s family was no doubt his pride and joy. He couldn’t tell a joke but his greatest gift was making people laugh.
He had a sharp wit, shared many useless expressions, and could snap a banana in half like no other. He also traveled extensively with Dorothy, visiting Europe 3 times, Alaska, Canada and across the United States. In 1992, Dick walked 1000 miles of the Appalachian Trail. After his beloved Dorothy passed away, Dick made a pilgrimage to Spain, where he walked El Camino de Santiago, truly a life changing experience.
We are deeply saddened at losing our wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with our beautiful mother.
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory include his four children, Suzanne Heber, Holland, MI, Daniel (Tresa) Heber, Dubuque, IA, Joan Heber, Maquoketa, IA, and Linda (Jay) Merfeld, Dubuque, IA; his nine grandchildren, Luke MacDonald, Shannon (Lucas) Dykstra, Tyler Black, Mark Heber, Megan Heber, Jeni (Nick) Joos, Tony (Shannon Watts) Schurbon, Nick (Jessica Wessel) Merfeld and Rachel (Nick) Stevenson; his three great-grandchildren, Mia Blasen, Henry Joos, Becker Stevenson, and one more on the way expected in October; his sister, Mary Kay (Joe) Brimeyer, Dubuque, IA; his sisters-in-law, Eileen Duehr, Dubuque, IA, and Chiaki Heber, Chicago, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Heber; his parents; his in-laws, Clara and Clarence Heri; a granddaughter, Nicole Black; and two brothers, Rev. William Heber and David Heber.
Dick was a kind soul who always wanted to make sure that the people who cared for him knew how appreciated they were. He and his family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the University of Iowa, especially the oncology department, as well as Hospice of Dubuque, Hope Lodge, and all of his friends and neighbors, for their loving care and support of Dick and his entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Richard Heber Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.