HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mildred E. Kreul 99 of Hazel Green, WI, passed away September 8, 2023, at Bethany Saint Joseph’s Care Center La Crosse, WI.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Fancis de Sales Church Hazel Green, WI, Thursday September 28th at 11 o’clock with a visitation from 9:45 o’clock until the service. Mildred was born November 4, 1923 to Joseph and Alice ( Kilburg) Michels and was married to Harold Kreul for 62 years. She worked at the Savannah, IL, Army Depot and also earned a beautician license prior to marriage. After she was married, she worked at Hazel Green Hospital for 15 years. While living in Hazel Green, she and Harold were very active in their parish, St. Francis De Sales. One of her great enjoyments was ballroom dancing to the big band music of the 1940’s and 50’s. It was with great reluctance that they left Hazel Green and dear friends to move to Onalaska, Wisconsin in 2009 to be closer to family.
Mildred is survived by daughters Deborah (Glenn) Fleege of La Crosse, WI, Patti (Bill) Bergen of Boulder, CO and Jodi Emanuel (Marvin Reeves, fiancE) of Longmont, CO; sons Rev. Ron Kreul O.P. of Hazel Green and Michael ( Jena) Kreul of McGreger, IA; grandchildren Gina (Darren) Zumach, Ryan, Kiley and Bailey Emanuel, Jordan (Bryan) Gilligan and Makenzie Kreul; great-grandchildren Cooper, River and Bode Zumach; brother Donald (Dorothy) Michels, sister Darlene Rubel, and sister-in-law Betty Michels all of Bellevue, IA.
Recommended for you
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother (Joseph) and brother-in-law Leo Rubel.
Special thanks to Laurel Manor, Onalaska, Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, Lacrosse and the doctors and staff at Mayo Health System for their kindness and care.
Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is in care of arrangements.